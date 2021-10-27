Lalit Modi Questions IPL Team Owner CVC Capital's Link With Betting Company

According to a press release on CVC Capital Partners' website, they acquired 'a 100% equity stake in Italian gaming and payments operator, Sisal Group S.p.A. (“Sisal”)' on 30 May 2016. The press release to announce the acquisition stated that, 'Headquartered in Milan, Sisal is a leading operator in the Italian gaming market and the number one provider of payments services. Established in 1946, Sisal was the first Italian company to operate in the gaming sector as a Government Licensee'.

The Indian Premier League has a troubled history with betting, with former champion sides Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals both being suspended for two seasons due to the involvement of their co-owners in betting in 2013.

Betting, while legal overseas, has not been legalised in India and therefore certain voices in India have questioned CVC Capital's association with one.