KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch the Match Live

Kolkata Knight Riders is all set to face the Gujarat Titans in the next IPL 2023 match. KKR team is all set to make the star-studded Gujarat Titans team lose today. The Indian Premier League 2023 match between KKR and GT is scheduled to be played on 29 April.

Kolkata Knight Riders haven't been consistent this year with their performance and thus have been lingering on the 7th position on the points table. have not produced results on a consistent basis and are currently languishing in the seventh position on the points table. Though the team defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match thus the will be playing today with a high morale and have high chances to win in front of their boisterous home crowd.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have played like champions and after defeating Knight Riders, Gujarat can displace Rajasthan Royals from the top of the table. Let's check the live streaming details so as to when and where to watch the IPL 2023 match live.