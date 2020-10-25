Sandeep Sharma Becomes 6th Indian Pacer to Take 100 IPL Wickets

SunRisers Hyderabad's Sandeep Sharma on Saturday became the sixth Indian fast bowler to reach 100-wicket milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Facing his former team Kings XI Punjab, Sharma took two wickets to end the innings on a career tally of 101 wickets.

Sharma, 27, is the 12th Indian bowler overall, including spinners, to have reached 100 wickets in the IPL. The list is led by veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who had leave the Delhi Capitals squad midway through this season due to an injury to a finger in his bowl hand.