IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of All Teams After RCB vs DC Match

IPL Points Table 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) clashed today on Sunday, 12 May 2024 in the match 62 of the IPL 2024. The game was won by RCB by 47 runs. After today's victory RCB is at position 5 in the IPL 2024 points table now while as DC has moved from down to position 6 from 5 and LSG is down to spot 7. Currently Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is leading the IPL Standings Table with 18 points after 9 wins and 3 loses.
KKR is the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. The second and third position in the points table is occupied by RR and CSK. Let's find out the most recent rankings for every IPL team in the wake of today's RCB vs DC match on 12 May 2024.
As a real-time performance indicator for the teams, the IPL points table shows how many points each team has earned after every game. It also offers information on the total number of matches played, wins, loses, net run rate, no result, and more.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season began on 22 March 2024, in Chennai, with a star-studded opening ceremony. In the current IPL 2024 season, ten teams are competing: Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT).
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams
Here is the latest position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after RCB vs DC match on Sunday, 12 May 2024. The game was won by RCB by 47 runs.
IPL Points Table 2024
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Net Run Rate
|Points
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|12
|9
|3
|1.428
|18
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|12
|8
|4
|0.349
|16
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|13
|7
|6
|0.528
|14
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|12
|7
|5
|0.406
|14
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|13
|6
|7
|0.387
|12
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|13
|6
|7
|-0.482
|12
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|12
|6
|6
|-0.769
|12
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|12
|5
|7
|-1.063
|10
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|13
|4
|9
|-0.271
|8
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|12
|4
|8
|-0.423
|8
At the end of each IPL match, the winning team gets two points, while the losing team gets none. Once the league stage is over, the top four teams in the Indian Premier League points table will move on to the playoffs. KKR is the first team to reach playoff stage this year.
