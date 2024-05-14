IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of All Teams After DC vs LSG Match

IPL Points Table 2024: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clashed today on Tuesday, 14 May 2024 in the match 64 of Indian Premier League. The game was won by DC by 19 runs. After today's victory, Delhi Capitals is now at position 5 in the IPL 2024 Points Table while as Lucknow Super Giants has retained the position 7 after losing the game. RCB has moved down to position 6 from position 7. KKR is leading the IPL Standings Table 2024 with 19 points. It is the first team to qualify for IPL playoffs this season. The second and third position is occupied by RR and CSK with 16 and 14 points respectively.

As a real-time performance indicator for the teams, the IPL points table shows how many points each team has earned after every game. Let's find out the updated position of for every IPL team in the wake of today's DC vs LSG match on 14 May 2024.