IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Ranks & Standings of Teams After SRH vs GT Match

IPL Points Table 2024: After SRH vs GT match was washed down by rain, SRH is at position 3 and CSK at position 4.

Saima Andrabi
Published
IPL
2 min read
Hindi Female

IPL Points Table 2024: After Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match was washed down by rain, the IPL points table has been updated. Each team got 1 point because no one of them got an opportunity to play. SRH moved up from position 4 to 3, while as CSK moved down to position 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad has now 15 points in the standings table, and has become the third team to qualify for playoffs.

The top spot is occupied by Kolkata Knight Riders with 19 points followed by Rajasthan Royals with 16 points. Both the top teams have qualified for the playoffs.

As a real-time performance indicator for the teams, the IPL points table shows how many points each team has earned after every game. The winning team gets two points, while the losing team gets none. IPL Points Table is crucial to determine which teams have outperformed in the season, and will encounter each other in the race to finals.

Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.

The IPL Season 2024 started from 22 March and will conclude on 26 May 2024. A total of ten teams including Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently battling for the title.

0

IPL 2024 Points Table: Latest Positions of Teams After SRH vs GT Match

Here is the latest and updated position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH vs GT match on Thursday, 16 May 2024. The game was washed down by rain, therefore each team earned one point.

IPL Points Table 2024

TeamPlayedWonLostNet Run RatePoints
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)13931.42819
Rajasthan Royals (RR)13850.273 16
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)13750.40615
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)13760.52814
Delhi Capitals (DC)1477-0.37714
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)13670.387 12
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)1367-0.78712
Gujarat Titans (GT)1457-1.06312
Punjab Kings (PBKS)1358-0.34710
Mumbai Indians (MI)1349-0.2718

Topics:  SRH   IPL points table   IPL 2024 

