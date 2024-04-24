IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Position of All Teams After DC Beat GT in Match 40

Delhi Capitals (DC) clashed against Gujarat Titans (GT) today on Wednesday, 24 April 2024. The game was won by Delhi Capitals by 4 runs. DC therefore moved to position 8 to 6 in the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, GT were pushed down to spot 7 from 6. Currently, Rajasthan Royals is leading the points table with 14 points. They are closely followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Let us check out the updated position of all IPL teams in the standings table after DC vs GT match today on 24 April 2024

IPL points table is a real-time performance indicator of teams, and shows how many points are earned by teams after every match. It also provides information about wins, loses, net run rate, total matches played, no result, and more. At the end of the game, the winning team gets two points and the losing team gets none. After the league stage is over, the top four teams of the Indian Premier League points table will qualify for the playoffs.