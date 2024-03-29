ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL Points Table 2024: KKR at Second Position After RCB vs KKR Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: Top teams and total points after the RCB vs KKR match on Friday, 29 March 2024

Shivangani Singh
Published
IPL
1 min read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) played against each other today, on 29 March at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is RCB’s third match in IPL 2024, while KKR is playing their second match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with 2 points from 3 matches, are at number 6 on the IPL points table. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have 4 points from 2 matches and are placed at number 2.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League match. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 7 wickets.

Let's have a look at the updated points table after RCB vs KKR match.

IPL Points Table 2024 After KKR vs RCB Match Today

PositionTeamsPlayedWonLostNet Run RatePoints
1CSK2201.9794
2KKR2201.0474
3RR2200.84
4SRH2110.6752
5PBKS2110.0252
6RCB312-0.7112
7GT211-1.4252
8DC202-0.5280
9MI202-0.9250
10LSG101-10

