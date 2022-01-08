IPL Auction Set to be Delayed; BCCI Contemplating One Venue Due to COVID-19

“The protracted delay is only because of the efforts from the legal luminaries to find the right wordings for the fine print of the agreement and the broad consensus is understood to have been reached already. While there is an acknowledgement from all concerned that the issue is taking too much time but it is believed that the delay cannot be avoided,” a report on Cricbuzz website stated.

The BCCI, who have already postponed the domestic cricket tournaments including the Ranji Trophy due to COVID-19, is also considering a preponement of the T20 league, while potential venues including Mumbai are also up for discussion.

According to the report, BCCI are chalking out a potential ‘Plan B’ for the upcoming season of the IPL.