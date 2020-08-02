BCCI Get Govt Clearance to Hold IPL in UAE, Final on 10 November

Asked about the starting time, the official said that it will be 7:30 p.m. IST for the evening games. "We have decided to bring it forward by 30 minutes from the regular time of the IPL which is 8 p.m. for evening games and we will start at 7:30 instead."

Fans in Stadiums?

Asked if entry of fans were discussed in the meeting, the official said that these things can be taken care of in consultation with the Emirates Cricket Board.

"It would be great to have some fans come in as that would boost the morale of the players for sure. But what needs to be remembered is that the safety of the players is priority. So, these are things we will discuss with the ECB at the right time," the official said.