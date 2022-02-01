IPL Auction: BCCI Releases Full List of 590 Players to be Auctioned on 12-13 Feb

The BCCI has announced the final shortlist of players set to go under the hammer in the 2022 IPL auction on 12 and 13 February, with 590 cricketers making the cut.

Amongst the 590 players who have been shortlisted for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.

With the 10 teams looking to buy between 21-23 players each in the auction, 48 players have listed their base price at the highest Rs 2 crore. The BCCI though has picked 10 players from this list and put them in the 'marquee list' that will kick-start the auction.