IPL Auction 2024: What Should CSK Do? – Strategy, Targets, Purse & Slots Left

When Chennai Super Kings arrive in Dubai for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, scheduled on 19 December, they will have the tag of defending champions, the joint-biggest squad and the fourth-highest purse. If you can spot a pattern from the three factors – indeed, they are well-settled as ever before, and do not need to do much.

But the drive for perfection never stops at the Lions’ den, and hence, we take a look at everything about Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team – from their current make-up to potential plans.