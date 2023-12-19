IPL Auction 2024: Azmatullah Omarzai Goes to Gujarat Titans for Base Price

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai Goes to Gujarat Titans (GT) for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.
Omarzai is a reliable all-rounder with a penchant for aggressive batting and handy off-spin. His versatility makes him a valuable addition, as evidenced by his performances in the shortest format of the game - in 24 T20Is thus far, the 23-year-old has amassed 185 runs and claimed 11 wickets.
The young Afghan also had an incredible World Cup, taking seven wickets and scoring 353 runs at an average of 70 and strike rate of 97.
A total of 333 players are going under the hammer in Dubai during the 2024 IPL auction, of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas cricketers.
However, the 10 teams together have only a maximum of 77 slots open, with each team allowed a roster of a maximum of 25 players.
23 players registered their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore with another 13 slotting themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore base price.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)