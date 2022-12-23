IPL Auction 2023: Reece Topley Bagged by RCB for Rs 1.90 Crore

England's tall left-arm pacer has impressed of late with his recent performances in international cricket, though he was unfortunate to miss out on the team's T20 World Cup campaign due to an ankle injury.

The 6-foot-7-inch fast bowler can swing the ball both ways and has effective variations in the final overs of the game. His performances against India earlier this year are a testament to the fact that he can do well in high-profile matches.