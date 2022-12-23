IPL Auction 2023: Piyush Chawla Sold To Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 Lakh
IPL Auction 2023: Piyush Chawla played a crucial role in Kolkata Knight Riders' title-winning 2014 season.
Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was sold for Rs 50 lakh to Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL auction 2023.
Chawla is a vastly experienced campaigner in this competition, having been a regular feature since the inaugural edition of the IPL. He has played a total of 165 matches in IPL, in which he has scalped 157 wickets at an average of 27.39 and an economy rate of 7.88 runs per over.
Besides his leg spin, Chawla also has another crucial aspect to his game – pinch-hitting. The 33-year-old has scored 584 runs, which includes a match-winning knock for Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of IPL 2014.
Chawla was a part of the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab for the first six seasons before Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 4.25 crores in the IPL 2014 auction. After six seasons with the Knights, the Uttar Pradesh-born played moved to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, for a hefty price tag of Rs 6.75 crore.
However, the move did not work out as planned, as he could scalp only six wickets in seven fixtures. He moved to Mumbai Indians a year later, where things went further downhill as he was given only a solitary opportunity. After going unsold last year, Chawla will be desperate to make his mark all over again.
Topics: IPL IPL 2023 IPL Auction 2023
