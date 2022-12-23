IPL Auction 2023: Phil Salt Sold To Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 Crore
IPL Auction 2023: Phil Salt has experience of playing franchise cricket abroad, having played in the PSL, LPL & BBL.
English wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt was sold for Rs 2 crore to Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL auction 2023.
Phil Salt, despite being 26 years of age, has never had the opportunity to showcase his calibre in the Indian Premier League. The English batter made his T20I debut only this year, but since then, has done enough to make a name for himself.
Having struck a half-century in his maiden T20I inning, Salt has scored 245 runs in 13 T20I innings for the Three Lions. He played a scintillating knock of unbeaten 88 runs against Pakistan in September, while he has also scored 406 runs in 11 ODI matches at an impressive average of 45.11.
As for his experience in franchise cricket, Salt has represented Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, while he also was a part of Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League for a couple of seasons.
The Wales-born player featured for Dambulla Giants in the 2021 edition of Sri Lanka’s Lanka Premier League, and had also played for Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League.
