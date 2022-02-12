IPL Auction 2022: KKR Buy Shreyas Iyer, Find Their New Captain?

Shreyas Iyer has become the most expensive player so far in this 2022 IPL auction, being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore.

The young Mumbai batter was always going to be one of the most sought after players in the auction, with franchises looking to build for the future. His base price was Rs 2 crore and immediately Delhi and Bangalore started the bidding and raised it to Rs 4.2 crore within the first few seconds.

Lucknow then moved it to Rs 4.40 crore, after which Delhi again raised the bid.

Kolkata and Gujarat joined in a bit late but KKR were in for the long haul and they stopped only once they'd ensured they made the final bid.

Do they have their new captain?