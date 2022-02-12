ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2022: Jitesh Sharma Bought For Base Price By Punjab Kings

IPL Auction 2022: Jitesh Sharma has been bought for Rs 20 lakh.

Punjab Kings have bagged 28-year-old wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma at his base price of Rs 20 lakh at the 2022 IPL auction.

Sharma had played a pivotal role in Vidarbha's run to the semifinals of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The wicket-keeper batted mainly in the middle-order, between Number 3 and 5, and amassed 214 runs at a mind-boggling strike-rate of 235.16. He averaged 53.50 to go with that as well.

Jitesh has been part of the IPL before, bought by Mumbai Indians in 2016. After not playing a single match, he was released before the 2018 auction following which he had not make a comeback to the league.

