IPL Auction 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Pip KKR in Bidding War for Pooran
KKR and SRH had a bidding war before Hyderabad emerged with Pooran's services.
West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran's base price was Rs 1.50 crore and he was eventually bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL Auction.
Pooran saw bids coming from SRH and CSK as the value doubled and moved on further quite quickly. KKR too stepped in to the bidding war a little later, further driving up his value above the Rs 10 crore mark. SRH too kept at it and weren't willing to let KKR get Pooran easily.
A good keeper and efficient with the big hits, the bidding finally stopped at Rs 10.75 crore with Sunrisers Hyderabad getting the services of Pooran.
Pooran didn't have a good outing with Punjab Kings in the last IPL season but that had a lot to do with his varying batting positions with every match. He has shown what he can do time and again, if he is given a chance to bat in the top four on a regular basis.
IPL 2020 was the best season in the tournament for Pooran as he amassed 353 runs at an average of 35.30 and an outstanding strike-rate of 169.71.
The West Indies cricketer has been in India for the white-ball tour but hasn't really been in good form.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.