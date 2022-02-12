IPL Auction 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Pip KKR in Bidding War for Pooran

West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran's base price was Rs 1.50 crore and he was eventually bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL Auction.

Pooran saw bids coming from SRH and CSK as the value doubled and moved on further quite quickly. KKR too stepped in to the bidding war a little later, further driving up his value above the Rs 10 crore mark. SRH too kept at it and weren't willing to let KKR get Pooran easily.

A good keeper and efficient with the big hits, the bidding finally stopped at Rs 10.75 crore with Sunrisers Hyderabad getting the services of Pooran.