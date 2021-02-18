IPL Players Auction 2021 LIVE: Bidding Begins at 3 pm in Chennai

Kings XI Punjab have been renamed Punjab Kings and the franchise comes into the auction today with the the most available money - Rs.53.2 crore after releasing nine players in the off-season.

Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sheldon Cottrell and Jimmy Neesham are some of the big names who were returned to the auction pool with Maxwell’s release alone freeing up Rs.10.75 crore that they can now spend today.

The Aussie all-rounder couldn’t make much of an impact in the last few IPL seasons but was in top form in the Australian Big Bash league. With a base price of Rs 2 crore, he is expected to be one of the players who will see some big bids in Chennai.