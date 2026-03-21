IPL 2026: ‘Sanju Samson Was the Face of Rajasthan Royals,’ Says Faf du Plessis

Rajasthan Royals will usher in a new era in TATA IPL 2026 with the homecoming of Ravindra Jadeja, along with Riyan Parag taking over as Captain. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar experts Faf du Plessis and Laxmipathy Balaji discussed the challenges facing Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the new season, and how Yashasvi Jaiswal’s role could evolve in Sanju Samson’s absence.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar expert Faf du Plessis shared his thoughts on Rajasthan Royals losing Sanju Samson who was the face of the franchise for the last decade: