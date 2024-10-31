IPL 2025: Nitish Kumar Reddy Reveals Why He Chose SRH Retention at Just 6 Crore

Whilst the IPL retention guidelines have mentioned provisional slots of Rs 18 crore, Rs 14 crore, Rs 11 crore, Rs 18 crore and Rs 14 crore for the five retentions respectively, teams are allowed to distribute the cumulative sum of Rs 75 crore among the five players in whichever manner they prefer.

With Heinrich Klaasen at Rs 23 crore, Pat Cummins at Rs 18 crore, and Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head at Rs 14 crore each, SRH had already allocated Rs 69 crore across four players. Nitish’s agreement at Rs 6 crore kept the team within its Rs 75 crore bracket.

Players Retained by SRH:

Heinrich Klaasen – Rs 23 Crore

Pat Cummins – Rs 18 Crore

Travis Head – Rs 14 Crore

Abhishek Sharma – Rs 14 Crore

Nitish Kumar Reddy – Rs 6 Crore

So, what led to Nitish retention at Rs 6 crore – 54.55% of what he should have received?