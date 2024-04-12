IPL 2024: Who Is Jake Fraser-McGurk, the Batter Known for Scoring 50s on Debuts?

In only his debut match at the Indian Premier League (IPL), Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk set the stage ablaze as he scored a 35-ball 55 in Delhi Capitals’ match against the Lucknow Super Giants, on what was a rather tricky surface at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Chasing a target of 168 runs, Delhi had lost their most experienced, and also the most reliable batter, David Warner, in only the fourth over. However, facing just his second delivery, Fraser-McGurk announced in arrival in splendid fashion as he struck a six over deep mid-wicket.