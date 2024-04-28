IPL 2024: People Can Talk About Strike Rate, but I Know the Game Better – Kohli

As the squad selection deadline for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup draws near, there have been debates about Virat Kohli’s selection, with his strike rate being under the scanner. However, he proved his efficacy yet again on Sunday (28 April), by scoring a 44-ball 70 in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 9-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).
With this knock, Kohli, who is currently donning the Orange Cap – presented to the player with the most runs – also became the first batter in IPL 2024 to get to 500 runs. Albeit his team has not been up to the mark this season, Kohli has scored four half-centuries and a century already, whilst his strike rate is 147.49.
Talking about the criticism of his strike rate and batting approach, which were intensified after a 43-ball 51-run knock in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli stated:
There's a reason why you do it for 15 years. For me, it's only about doing the work. People can talk about anything they want to, they can talk about strike rates and me not playing spin and not being able to push on. But you yourself know the game better. It's just about doing my job. It's kind of muscle memory for me now.Virat Kohli
Will Jacks Was Phenomenal: Virat Kohli
Chasing a target of 201 runs against Gujarat, Bengaluru needed only 16 overs to accumulate the total. While Kohli laid the foundation, it was Will Jacks who eventually stole the show, with his 41-ball 100. Speaking about cherishing the English batter’s striking from the non-striker’s end, Kohli said:
Phenomenal! Initially when Jacks came in to bat, he was annoyed as he couldn't strike the ball like he wanted to. But we know how explosive he can be. The only talk was for him to stay calm. But he went after Mohit, that was the game-changer. I was just happy to be at the other end and watch him go.Virat Kohli
Bengaluru are still at the bottom of the points table, but with two consecutive wins, they have given their loyal fans something to cheer about. Kohli elaborated on the improvement in the team's performances by stating:
We couldn't carry on like we did in the first half. We are attacking the game way more. That's the way we want to play our cricket. It's about us as cricketers having some self-respect. We want to play for the fans who have backed us.Virat Kohli
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)