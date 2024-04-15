IPL 2024: Ordinary Bowling, Ordinary Captaincy – Sunil Gavaskar on Hardik Pandya

Kevin Pietersen, the former England skipper, thinks the boos and jeers Pandya has received regularly in the tournament from fans in the stadium has started to affect his on-field performances.

"I actually think with Hardik Pandya, everything away from the game is affecting him so much. He’s smiling too much when he does the toss. He’s trying to act like he’s so happy. But he’s not happy at all! I’ve been there, as I’ve been in the firing line and been there proper! I can tell you now that it affects you.”

“What’s happening with Hardik Pandya is the boos we have been hearing now and how happy they are to see former CSK captain and the Lion (MS Dhoni) smacking him all over the park, it hurts you. He has emotions, as he’s an Indian player. He doesn’t want to be treated like this. With this happening, it’s affecting him and his cricket and something needs to happen.”