IPL 2024: 'Me And Jadeja Are Not Out From 2023,' Says Dube After CSK Beat RCB

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (22 March), to commence their IPL 2024 on a winning note. The defending champions chased a target of 174 runs in only 18.4 overs.
A four-fer from Mustafizur Rahman helped CSK restrict RCB to a score of 173 runs, before their batting unit secured two points for the team. A key highlight from CSK's innings with a 66-run unbeaten stand between Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja – the same pair who got the team over the line in IPL 2023's final.
Still Not Out From 2023: Shivam Dube
In a post-match conversation with debutant Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube reflected on his knock last night, stating how he and Jadeja have been unbeaten ever since the IPL 2023 final. Notably, the pair constructed a 62-run stand to beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in that match.
Me and Jadeja are still not out from 2023. Finishing the game for Chennai is always something else for me. That's what I have learnt from Mahi bhai and that's what I am trying to do in every game.Shivam Dube
"It feels really good when you finish a game like this and especially in the first game of IPL. There was only one thing in my mind – watch the ball and play, because I know what I can do if I stay till the end," he further added.
Dube, who was earlier expected to miss out the IPL 2024 season opener due to a side strain injury that he sustained during a Ranji Trophy match, made a quick recovery and played a crucial part in the team's victory, with his unbeaten knock of 32 runs.
The Crowd Was Incredible: Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra, who made his IPL debut on Friday for Chennai Super Kings, also came out all guns blazing as he scored 37 off a mere 15 balls, with 3 fours and 3 sixes.
Reflecting on his knock, Ravindra told Dube, "It was just nice to have that partnership with Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad). Obviously, he's done this for a long period of time for Chennai and just being able to see that calm he had and obviously being able to build some partnership with Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) too was pretty cool in front of a full house. That was amazing"
The debutant also spoke about the immense support received from the crowd as the stadium was filled with cheers for the hosts throughout the game last night.
It was obviously crazy. The wicket was a beautiful one so it made my life a lot easier. But the crowd was incredible, probably the loudest I have ever experienced. When everyone does that whistle thing, it was unbelievable. So hopefully, we have more nice wins here so we can hear the crowd cheer more.Rachin Ravindra
