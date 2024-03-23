IPL 2024: 'Me And Jadeja Are Not Out From 2023,' Says Dube After CSK Beat RCB

The Crowd Was Incredible: Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra, who made his IPL debut on Friday for Chennai Super Kings, also came out all guns blazing as he scored 37 off a mere 15 balls, with 3 fours and 3 sixes.

Reflecting on his knock, Ravindra told Dube, "It was just nice to have that partnership with Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad). Obviously, he's done this for a long period of time for Chennai and just being able to see that calm he had and obviously being able to build some partnership with Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) too was pretty cool in front of a full house. That was amazing"

The debutant also spoke about the immense support received from the crowd as the stadium was filled with cheers for the hosts throughout the game last night.