IPL 2024: Shashank Singh Is Punjab Kings’ Saviour in 3-Wicket Win over Gujarat

Kane Williamson came at number three to bat and was welcomed with a ferocious bouncer by Arshdeep. Gill on the other end continued his slaughter and reached 18 off 8 deliveries after the end of four overs.

It was a good batting display by GT in the Power-play overs as Gill and Williamson collected boundaries in all areas. Sam Curran bowled the last powerplay over and got stoked for 11 runs ending the powerplay with 52 for 1.

The struggle began for the GT batters after the first six overs as Punjab bowlers bowled on the hard length and stopped the flow of boundaries.

Brar known for his economical and tight spells in the middle overs got rid of Williamson in his second over after getting smoked for a boundary. Williamson tried to cut the outside-off delivery towards the backward point and handed an easy catch to Jonny Bairstow. Playing the first match of the season Williamson departed after scoring 26 off 22 deliveries.

Sai Sudarshan, carrying his good form with the bat, came in at number four and got off to a good start with a boundary off Brar and by the end of 10 overs, Sudarshan had scored 11 off six deliveries taking Gujarat to 83 for 2.