IPL 2024: Didn’t Get Much Chances at SRH, but Punjab Backed Me – Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh was the showstopper in Thursday night’s Ahmedabad, where his scintillating 29-ball 61 helped Punjab Kings defeat Gujarat Titans by three wickets. Having been a part of this competition since 2017, although sporadically, this was Shashank’s maiden half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Now 32 years of age, Shashank has barely had any opportunities of showcasing his talent prior to this season. He got a contract from Delhi Capitals, then called Delhi Daredevils, in 2017. Between 2019 to 2021, he was a part of the Rajasthan Royals camp.
Sunrisers Hyderabad brought him at the IPL 2022 mega auction, but could never utilise his skills. Shashank played ten matches for the 2016 champions but faced only 47 deliveries, where he scored 69 runs. However, he has been reinvigorated in the red of Punjab, having just recorded his highest score in the IPL.
Crediting the Kings’ management for his innings, he stated after the match:
I could not get a lot of matches before, last to last year for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here the owners and coaching staff backed me. I was very confident.Shashank Singh
On being asked about how he fared against the renowned bowling unit of Gujarat, Shashank elaborated:
I am still trying to sink it in. I visualize all these things, but when it turns into reality, I am proud of the effort. The coach told me to react to the ball. The wicket was very good. 200 runs were scored by both teams, so the wicket was fantastic. When I go to bat I think I am the best. I don't see the names, I react to the ball and play my shots accordingly.Shashank Singh
Shashank Hit the Ball Effortlessly: Shikhar Dhawan
Reeling at 111/5 at one stage, Punjab Kings’ skipper Shikhar Dhawan also lauded Shashank for his incredible rescue job.
Shashank came in and played really well. The way he hit those sixes was brilliant. The way he hit the ball looked effortless. He started from number 7 and is now showing his positive mindset. He is playing in the IPL after a long time and he played so well.Shikhar Dhawan
