IPL 2024: Didn’t Get Much Chances at SRH, but Punjab Backed Me – Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh was the showstopper in Thursday night’s Ahmedabad, where his scintillating 29-ball 61 helped Punjab Kings defeat Gujarat Titans by three wickets. Having been a part of this competition since 2017, although sporadically, this was Shashank’s maiden half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Now 32 years of age, Shashank has barely had any opportunities of showcasing his talent prior to this season. He got a contract from Delhi Capitals, then called Delhi Daredevils, in 2017. Between 2019 to 2021, he was a part of the Rajasthan Royals camp.