IPL 2024 Schedule Out: Match Dates, Timings, Venues, Live Streaming & More

The 17th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off officially from 22 March 2024 with an opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. IPL 2024 is scheduled to conclude on 7 April. As of now, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the IPL Schedule for first 21 matches, and the remaining will be released in due course of time.
After the opening match, there will be a double header in which Punjab Kings will clash Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad. The timings of all double header matches will remain 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Let us check out the Indian Premier League 2024 schedule, matches, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
IPL 2024 Start Date
The Indian Premier League will commence from 22 March 2024.
IPL 2024 End Date
The Indian Premier League will conclude on 7 April 2024.
IPL 2024 First Match
The opening match of Indian Premier League will be between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.
IPL 2024 Full Schedule of 21 Matches
Check out the full schedule of first 21 matches of 2024 edition of Indian Premier League below.
22 March: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
23 March: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
24 March: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
25 March: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings
26 March: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
27 March: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
28 March: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
29 March: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
30 March: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings
31 March: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
1 April: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
2 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants
3 April: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
4 April: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings
5 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
6 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
7 April: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of IPL 2024
The 2024 Season of Indian Premier League may be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of IPL 2024?
The 2024 Season of Indian Premier League may be live telecasted on Sports 18 network.
