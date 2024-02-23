IPL 2024 Schedule Out: Match Dates, Timings, Venues, Live Streaming & More

The 17th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off officially from 22 March 2024 with an opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. IPL 2024 is scheduled to conclude on 7 April. As of now, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the IPL Schedule for first 21 matches, and the remaining will be released in due course of time.

After the opening match, there will be a double header in which Punjab Kings will clash Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad. The timings of all double header matches will remain 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Let us check out the Indian Premier League 2024 schedule, matches, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.