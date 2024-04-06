IPL 2024: Virat Batted Well, Pitch Got Better in 2nd Innings – Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s woes in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season were not provided with any respite on Friday (6 April), as they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals. While concerns about their bowling unit continue to linger, Faf du Plessis’ team’s batting unit was not particularly impressive in this match either, scoring only 183 runs.

Being asked to bat first, Bengaluru’s openers set up a 125-run opening stand, but both du Plessis and Virat Kohli struggled to accelerate. Kohli eventually switched gears at the back end of the innings, but the skipper could only score a 33-ball 44, at an underwhelming strike rate of 133.33. On the contrary, Rajasthan’s batters barely had any troubles, and were in complete control of the chase.