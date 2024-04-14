IPL 2024: RR Captain Sanju Samson Explains Why Tanush Kotian Opened vs Punjab

(RR) surprised everyone with the decision to send 25-year-old Tanush Kotian to open batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in their match against (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 13 April.
Offering insight into this strategic move, winning captain Sanju Samson explained that with Jos Buttler unavailable, the decision to send Tanush as an opener was made to maintain stability in the batting lineup. Samson also highlighted Tanush's impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy, where he scored a century (120 runs) against Baroda.
“Tanush had a fabulous Ranji Trophy. He's been impressing everyone. We didn't want to unsettle the batting order,” explained Sanju at the post-match presentation.
Notably, Tanush is primarily a lower-order batter and had never batted higher than the number 6 position. In the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tanush predominantly batted at number 8 or number 9, with his highest T20 score being 28. In their game against PBKS, the Mumbai batter scored 24 runs after facing 31 deliveries.
Despite securing a victory by 3 wickets, RR skipper Sanju Samson conceded that tension gripped the team during the run-chase and credited the performance of the Punjab bowlers.
“We all were tensed during the run-chase. Against Punjab in the last 3-4 years, each and every game is very close. They bowled really well, it was a funny game,” he revealed.
Speaking about Shimron Hetmeyer’s match winning knock of 27-runs off 10 balls, the captain said, “He has been doing it for years and years, experience and composure. Rovamn and Hetty - having them was good.”
Sanju also lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 39-run knock and remarked, “Very happy to see him get those 30s and 40s.”
