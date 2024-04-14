IPL 2024: RR Captain Sanju Samson Explains Why Tanush Kotian Opened vs Punjab

Rajasthan Royals (RR) surprised everyone with the decision to send 25-year-old Tanush Kotian to open batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 13 April.

Offering insight into this strategic move, winning captain Sanju Samson explained that with Jos Buttler unavailable, the decision to send Tanush as an opener was made to maintain stability in the batting lineup. Samson also highlighted Tanush's impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy, where he scored a century (120 runs) against Baroda.