IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Appoint Mo Bobat as Director of Cricket

Mo Bobat has been appointed as the Director of Cricket by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Bobat, who was associated with the England Cricket Board for around 12 years, will be joining RCB and working together with the head coach Andy Flower to deliver successful results.
With the help of Bobat, England lifted two ICC trophies- the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2022. He will supervise the recruitment of new talent and performance plans during his time at RCB. Having worked together already at ECB, both Bobat and Andy will be looking forward to bringing glory to the Bangalore camp.
“We are delighted to welcome Mo Bobat as the Director of Cricket for RCB in the IPL. RCB has always focussed on a performance-oriented approach and creating a culture that reflects its ‘playbold’ philosophy. Bobat has already proved what he can do in a similar role with England, and I believe, with the expertise and years of experience, he will guide RCB to newer horizons and excellence,” the Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India and Chairman of RCB, Prathmesh Mishra, said while speaking about the appointment of Mo Bobat.
“The Position of Director of Cricket is an important position in the development of our long-term strategy of elite performance. We believe Mo has the knowledge & expertise to take us forward in this area,” said the head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajesh V Menon.
I Know Andy Flower Well: Mo Bobat
Expressing his feelings over the appointment, Mo Bobat said, “I’m both excited and proud to be joining RCB as Director of Cricket. RCB is one of the most recognisable franchises in the world, with a renowned fan base. To serve them will be a huge honour. It’s important to acknowledge the work of both Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, for the stability and consistency they provided over recent years”
I’m really looking forward to working closely with Andy Flower, somebody I know well, to take on the baton and deliver the success that RCB craves.Mo Bobat
He added, "When the time comes, I’ll leave the ECB with the heaviest of hearts. I’ll be forever grateful for all of the opportunities and support that I received over the years and will carry with me many special memories, shared achievements and friendships. Andy and I are relishing the challenges ahead, and we’re looking forward to helping Faf and the players to fulfil their potential.”
