IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Fit To Keep Wickets, Shami & Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out

Fifteen months after his ill-fated road accident, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to be seen in action at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). According to the latest update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant has been declared fully fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and is ready to keep wickets for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming competition.
After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming IPL 2024.Jay Shah
Rishabh Pant suffered an accident on 30 December 2022 on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway, near Roorkee, whilst driving to his home in Uttar Pradesh. Since then, the 26-year-old cricketer has not featured in any format of the game, although he did feature in a 20-over practice match in Alur last month.
Pant is also likely to return to the Indian team for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be played from 1 to 29 June, should he face no difficulties whilst keeping wickets in IPL 2024.
Speaking to the reporters after India’s 4-1 Test series triumph against England, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated “He is batting well, he is keeping well. If he can play in the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us. If he can keep, he can play in the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL.”
Shami, Krishna Ruled Out
Whilst Pant's comeback is all but confirmed, pace twins Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna will not be featuring in IPL 2024. Having recently undergone a successful surgery, Shami, who is currently recuperating from a right heel issue, is expected to miss the T20 World Cup as well.
The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2024.Jay Shah
Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna has been out of cricket since the beginning of this year with a quadriceps problem. Like Shami, he had to go through a surgical procedure as well, and will miss his second consecutive IPL season owing to injury troubles.
The fast bowler underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming IPL 2024.Jay Shah
