If Rishabh Pant Can Keep Wickets, He Can Play Men’s T20 World Cup, Says Jay Shah

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has stated that Rishabh Pant could be in the mix for India's plans in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies if he can take up his wicket-keeping duties.

Pant, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, has not played competitive cricket ever since surviving a near-fatal car crash on December 30, 2022, while on the way to his hometown Roorkee. In Pant’s long absence, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have emerged as wicketkeeping options in the shortest format for India.

Pant underwent ligament reconstruction surgery on his right knee, apart from injuries to his ankle, wrist, and toe, apart from abrasion injuries on his back and two cuts on the forehead. He went through extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is expected to make his long-awaited competitive cricket return for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 season starting on 22 March.