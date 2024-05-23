IPL 2024 Qualifier 2, SRH vs RR Live: Date, Venue, Playing 11 & Live Streaming

Where will the IPL 2024 qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The qualifier 2 IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

When will the qualifier 2 IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2024 qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played on 24 May, Friday.

At what time will the qualifier 2 IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2024 qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which channel will broadcast the IPL 2024 qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India?

The IPL 2024 qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on StarSports Network in India.

Where will the IPL 2024 qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals be live-streamed?

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and on its official website.