IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Positions Of Teams After RR vs PBKS Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: RR maintains its first rank while PBKS remains on the eighth position after losing against RR

Shivangani Singh
Published
IPL
1 min read
story-hero-img
Rajasthan Royals continues to stay at the top of the IPL 2024 points table as they faced Punjab Kings at the Maharaj Yadvindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh today.  Punjab, who were at the eighth position in the table ahead of the start of the game, were looking to move to the middle where five teams are muddled with six points to their name. RR won the match against PBKS by 3 wickets

Top five teams on the IPL Points table include RR, KKR, CSK, LSG, and SRH. RR retains its position with the highest points among all other teams. RR has scored total of 10 points in 6 matches. Have a look at the complete IPL points table below.

IPL 2024: Updated Standings Of Teams After RR vs PBKS Match

POSITIONTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTNRRPOINTS
1RR6510.76710
2KKR4311.5286
3CSK5320.6666
4LSG5320.4366
5SRH5320.3446
6GT633-0.6376
7MI523-0.0734
8PBKS624-0.2184
9DC624-0.9754
10RCB615-1.1242

0

Topics:  IPL   Indian Premier League   IPL 2024 

