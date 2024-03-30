IPL 2024 Points Table: Lucknow Super Giants at Spot 5 After the Win Against PBKS

The 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) kick started from 22 March 2024 with a star-studded opening ceremony in Chennai. The season opener match of IPL 2024 was played between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which was won by CSK by 6 wickets.
IPL points table is a real time performance indicator of teams, and shows how many points are earned by teams after every match. It also provides information about wins, loses, net run rate, total matches played, no result, and more. At the end of the game, the winning team gets two points and the losing team gets none. After the league stage is over, the top four teams of the Indian Premier League points table qualify for the playoffs.
IPL Points Table 2024 After LSG vs PBKS Match
The IPL points table is updated daily after the match to reflect the latest position of all teams. Currently, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is leading the IPL 2024 points table with 4 points. The second spot is occupied by Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Rajasthan Royals is at position 3.
Below is the latest and updated position of all teams in the IPL standings table after today's match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. The game was won by LSG by 21 runs, therefore they moved up from position 10 to position 5 in the standings table.
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.979
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.047
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0.8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.675
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.025
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.337
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.711
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-1.425
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.528
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.925
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on IPL Points Table 2024.
