IPL 2024: I Just Want To Be Like This — SRH's Match-Winner Nitish Kumar Reddy

Having played a pivotal role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's 2-run victory over Punjab Kings, contributing with a resilient innings of 64 runs off 37 balls, SRH all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy expressed his desire to maintain consistent performances for the success of his team.
“I just want to continue to perform for my team,” he said at the post-match presentation.
The number 4 batter, who slammed five maximums and four boundaries during his innings, emphasised that his knock of 64 runs held significant importance for both himself and the team.
“For me it's like a big contribution for my team and myself. I have been telling myself that I should believe in myself,” he said.
The Andhra batter further spoke about his strategy and revealed that his intention was to refrain from attacking the seamers while aiming to capitalise on opportunities to score big against the spinners.
“Seamers were bowling really well, I didn't want to take on them. I knew that the spinners would come and I wanted to attack them, I just did that. The whole tournament, they are bowling slow bouncers and it's really working. I also used the dimensions,” said Nitish as he revealed his plans against the PBKS bowlers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)