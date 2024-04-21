IPL 2024: I Let Abhishek Do His Thing Against Spin – Travis Head on Partnership

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s all-guns-blazing opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who have tormented bowlers aplenty at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), were once again on song in Saturday’s (20 April) match against Delhi Capitals.
While Head scored a 32-ball 89, Abhishek scored 46 runs in merely 12 deliveries, with six of those deliveries being dispatched to the standings. The partnership accumulated 131 runs in only 38 deliveries. They also scored 125 runs in the powerplay, which happens to be the highest-ever powerplay score in IPL's history.
Speaking on his pairing with Abhishek, Head revealed that he let the youngster do ‘his thing’ against spin, which resulted in 62 runs off the three overs that were bowled in powerplay.
It is nice, we are on a bit of a roll there. The boys are on a roll. Just tried to stay relaxed and hit the ball. When you're in good form, just try to keep it simple and react to the ball. Abhishek is aggressive against spin. First time we saw spin in the powerplay last game, and seeing how aggressive he is against spin, we try to let him do his thing. He did it today too. It was a very enjoyable partnership with him.Travis Head
For Head, life could not have been any better than it is for him currently, having starred in Australia’s ICC World Test Championship and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup triumphs last season. Speaking on his form, he added:
Things have been coming together after a couple of years. Hard work. But also I have been playing a lot of T20s. Just getting back into the swing of things Nice to be batting high up at the batting order too.Travis Head