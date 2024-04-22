IPL 2024: Jaiswal's Ton & Sandeep's Fifer Power RR to 9-Wicket Win Over Mumbai

Mumbai were 151 for 4 after 16 overs. Boult came back into attack for his last over of the spell and broke the big partnership of 99 runs between Wadhera and Verma when he outfoxed the former.

Nehal Wadhera got out scoring 49 in 24 deliveries. It was a very timely strike from Avesh Khan, who aimed full and straight with Hardik Pandya shuffling to the off-side and nailed him plumb in front with the fast full-toss. Mumbai Indians' captain got out for a run-a-ball 10.