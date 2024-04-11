IPL 2024: Bumrah’s Fifer, SKY & Kishan’s 50s Blow RCB Apart, MI Win by 7 Wickets

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a convincing 7-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 25th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on 11 April.
Jasprit Bumrah's impressive 5/21 performance, coupled with explosive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (69 off 34) and Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 19), propelled MI to victory.
Chasing a target of 197 runs, MI got off to a strong start with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan leading the charge. Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire knock and Hardik Pandya's contribution ensured MI reached the target comfortably in just 15.3 overs.
What Happened in the First Innings?
In the first innings, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik struck half-centuries but Jasprit Bumrah thwarted them with a fifer as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 196/8.
Du Plessis struck a 40-ball 61, Rajat Patidar hammered 50 off 20 deliveries before Dinesh Karthik blazed to a 23-ball 53 in the death overs after Boom Boom Bumrah had claimed two wickets off successive deliveries twice on his way to a brilliant 5-21 off four overs after Hardik Pandya had won the toss and asked RCB to bat first.
Bumrah pulled Mumbai Indians back into the game with a brilliant bowling effort, bowling yorkers, fullish deliveries and low full-tosses to claim a five-wicket haul. That took his tally to 10 wickets for IPL 2024 and got him the Purple Cap.
The DK Show
RCB brilliantly ended their innings with Dinesh Karthik hammering Akash Madhwal for two sixes and a four. RCB blasted 66 runs off the last five overs, after a sedate start in the Power-play, to set Mumbai Indians a challenging target at the Wankhede where they have only won three games in 10.
RCB got off to a poor start as their inform-batter and former captain, Virat Kohli, succumbed early in the high-voltage clash on a hot and humid evening.
Kohli's stay in the middle lasted nine balls and he got out for three runs even before he had got firing. The former RCB captain had survived a strong lbw appeal on the second ball of the third over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.
Another Duck Dismissal of Maxwell
It became 23/2 soon as debutant Will Jacks got out for eight off six balls as he was caught by Tim David off Akash Madhwal. Patidar lost his wicket to Coetzee as he attempted to pull but gloved it to Ishan Kishan for a well-made fifty. Glenn Maxwell failed once again but Du Plessis found a willing partner in Dinesh Karthik as they raised a crucial partnership.
Dinesh Karthik, who watched the parade with his teammates from the other end, finished it in style, hitting Akash Madhwal for two sixes and a four in successive balls as they got 19 runs from the final over.
Karthik completed his half-century off 22 balls, hitting five boundaries and four sixes, essaying the finisher's role to perfection as RCB fell just short of the 200-run mark.
With inputs from IANS.
