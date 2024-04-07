IPL 2024: Had a Lot of Love & Care – Hardik Pandya after First Win as MI Captain

On the back of tackling a barrage of criticism, which were intensified by three consecutive defeats, Hardik Pandya finally had his first victory as the Mumbai Indians skipper in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions defeated Delhi Capitals by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, courtesy of their excellent batting display.

Batter Pandya did not have a significant role to play in this match, scoring a 33-ball 39, albeit skipper Pandya marshaled his troops efficaciously, with his bowling changes paying dividends. Speaking out the difficult start to the season, he said there was always “love and care” in the dressing room.