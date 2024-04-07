IPL 2024: Had a Lot of Love & Care – Hardik Pandya after First Win as MI Captain

On the back of tackling a barrage of criticism, which were intensified by three consecutive defeats, Hardik Pandya finally had his first victory as the Mumbai Indians skipper in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions defeated Delhi Capitals by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, courtesy of their excellent batting display.
Batter Pandya did not have a significant role to play in this match, scoring a 33-ball 39, albeit skipper Pandya marshaled his troops efficaciously, with his bowling changes paying dividends. Speaking out the difficult start to the season, he said there was always “love and care” in the dressing room.
There was a lot of hard work. We worked hard to clear our minds and make sure we believed. We will be making some tactical changes here and there but more often than not this will be our 12. Settling of the team is important. There is a lot of love and care going around in the dressing room. Everyone knew we lost three games but believed we needed just one win and today was the start.Hardik Pandya
Fearlessness reflected in Mumbai Indians’ batting from the beginning, as they scored 77 runs in the powerplay, albeit a score of 234 would not have been possible to achieve, had it not been for Romario Shepherd’s incredible cameo of 10-ball 39.
Lauding the Guyanese all-rounder for his effort, Pandya said:
That was some hitting from Romario (Shepherd). He won us the game. The difference was his innings. I like him, he always has a smile of his face, he doesn't run away. I am very proud of the way he played. I am proud of the team.Hardik Pandya
