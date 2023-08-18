ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Lucknow Rope in Former Selector MSK Prasad as Strategic Consultant

IPL 2024: Lucknow Rope in Former Selector MSK Prasad as Strategic Consultant

MSK Prasad has previously worked as the chairman of India's All India Men's Selection Committee.

IANS
Published
IPL
1 min read
IPL 2024: Lucknow Rope in Former Selector MSK Prasad as Strategic Consultant
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Former Indian cricketer and chairman of India's All India Men's Selection Committee, MSK Prasad has joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a strategic consultant, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced on Thursday, 17 August.

Prasad served as the BCCI's chairman of the selectors' committee from 2016 to 2020.

Besides his association with the BCCI, he has also served as the Director of Cricket Operations at the Andhra Cricket Association, where he orchestrated the establishment of state-of-the-art coaching facilities across 13 districts within the Andhra region.
Also Read

India vs Ireland: ‘Body Feels Good,’ Jasprit Bumrah Assures Fans Ahead of Return

India vs Ireland: ‘Body Feels Good,’ Jasprit Bumrah Assures Fans Ahead of Return
ADVERTISEMENT

"Prasad brings with him a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in cricket operations, coupled with a passion that has driven him to remarkable achievements in both national and international arenas. His journey is marked by a range of accomplishments that spans from representing the Indian national cricket team to steering the operations of prominent cricket associations; all of which will bring valuable insights and experience to our organisation," the LSG said in a statement.

"His involvement at RPSG Sports will be instrumental in providing essential guidance across a spectrum of critical domains as Head of Talent Search, talent development and our academy business," it added.

In the IPL 2023, LSG reached the playoffs after finishing third in the league stage with eight wins but fell to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL   Indian Premier League   MSK Prasad 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×