Former Pacer Ajit Agarkar Appointed as the New Chairman of Selectors

Notably, the chief selector's post was vacant since Chetan Sharma resigned in February in the wake of a sting operation conducted on him by an Indian television network.

With this, Agarkar became the fifth member of the India men's selection panel which already includes Shiv Sunder Das, Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee and S Sharath.

Agarkar's appointment results in the panel having two selectors from West Zone, Ankola being the other one. In the BCCI constitution, drafted as per the RM Lodha-committee recommendations, there is no mention of selectors being appointed on a zonal basis, which has been a convention so far.