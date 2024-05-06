IPL 2024: 360° Sunil Narine Takes KKR to Top With Win 98-Run Win Over Lucknow

LSG seemed to have the thrusters on early in their innings, making 20 off the first 11 balls. But then Ramandeep Singh tracked a high chance back from point, sprinting full tilt then diving full length to get his hands under the ball, which had come off Arshin Kulkarni's leading edge of Mitchell Starc and KKR had their first wicket.

It was an all-round effort by the KKR bowlers as LSG lost their next four wickets – Marcus Stoinis (36), Nicholas Pooran (10), Ayush Badoni (15) and Ashton Turner (16) – for the addition of only 48 runs.

Out of these four wickets, Russell claimed two and Chakravarty and Narine shared one each. Chakravarthy was the star with the ball as he claimed three precious wickets for just 30 runs.