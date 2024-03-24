IPL 2024: KKR Pacer Harshit Rana Fined for Breaching Code of Conduct

"Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement further read.

Rana gave an animated send-off to SRH opener Mayank Agarwal and blew a flying kiss towards the batter as he walked back towards the dressing room.

The young KKR seamer, however, emerged as the match-winner against SRH, defending 13 runs in the final over of the match. He conceded only eight in the last over and took two wickets to take KKR to a thrilling 4-run victory.