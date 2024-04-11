IPL 2024: Harvik Desai Named as a Replacement for Vishnu Vinod in MI’s Squad

Harvik, 24, has a century in all three formats of the game in the Indian domestic circuit, where he represents Saurashtra as a top-order batter-cum-wicketkeeper. He was a member of the India U19 team that won the Men’s U19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2018, alongside the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi.