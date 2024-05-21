IPL 2024: Happy With the Way Boys Have Fought Back, Says Smriti Mandhana

The Indian women’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana heaped praise on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for making a stupendous fightback in the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 to enter the playoffs.

RCB had lost seven out of their first eight matches, before winning six games in a row, the latest of which was beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs in a must-win clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday to book their place into the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.