IPL 2024: Rashid's Cameo in Vain as Pant Leads Delhi to 4-Run Win Over Gujarat

Powered by skipper Rishabh Pant's sensational 88 off just 43 balls, Delhi Capitals (DC) clinched a thrilling 4-run victory over Gujarat Titans in the 40th match of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

In pursuit of a challenging target of 225 runs, the Titans displayed resilience, but fell short, settling for 221/8 at the end of 20 overs.