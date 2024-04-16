IPL 2024: Maxwell Takes 'Mental & Physical' Break After Asking to be Rested

Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell has revealed that he requested Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management to omit him from the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), seeking a "mental and physical break" following a challenging beginning to his IPL 2024 season.

Addressing the press conference after RCB's 25-run loss to SRH, Maxwell disclosed that he informed captain Faf du Plessis and the coaching staff that it might be beneficial to give someone else a chance. But he believes he can still impact RCB if he is required to play his season.